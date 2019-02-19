Mandy Moore on her marriage to Ryan Adams: I was so sad

Singer-actor Mandy Moore has opened up about her former marriage to musician Ryan Adams calling it “an entirely unhealthy dynamic”.

During an appearance on the Sunday episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Moore said she was “sad and lonely”.

“I was living my life for him. It (was) an entirely unhealthy dynamic. I had no sense of self. I felt like I was drowning. It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad,” Moore, 34, said.

The interview comes in light of the recent New York Times article in which Adams was accused of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse by multiple women, including Moore.

She added that pressure from Adams led to her working less.

“I got married in 2009, and that’s when things really quieted down for me…I would do little jobs. It’s not like I completely stopped working. I would do things here or there, but it would become abundantly clear while I was working, things would fall completely apart at home.

“I couldn’t do my job because there was a constant stream of trying to pay attention to this person who needed me and wouldn’t let me do anything else.”