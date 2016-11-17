Mandy Moore was left emotionally scarred by Justin Timberlake

Mandy Moore says she was left “emotionally scarred” by Justin Timberlake when she was 15, as he told her she had big feet. Mandy Moore says she was left “emotionally scarred” by Justin Timberlake when she was 15, as he told her she had big feet.

Mandy Moore says she was left “emotionally scarred” by Justin Timberlake when she was 15, as he told her she had big feet. The 32-year-old singer and actress, who started out her career as a teenager went on tour with Timberlake’s former band NYSNC, and has revealed that a conversation she had with the 35-year-old has haunted her ever since, reported Female First.

“I had background dancers at the time because that’s what you did. I remember distinctly one time walking backstage and I didn’t really see much of the guys because I was just the opening act, nobody cared about me. But Justin Timberlake was there, and there was a conversation about feet or foot size, they were comparing shoe sizes. And all the background dancers were there, the NSYNC background dancers and my background dancers. And stroll up at 15, freaking out that Justin Timberlake is there and he’s like ‘You have big feet for a girl’,” Moore said.

India vs England Live Score

https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/live-cricket-score-india-vs-england-ind-vs-eng-2nd-test-day-1-video-streaming-commentary-vizag-4379793/

The This Is Us star says she doesn’t hold it against the singer as she is sure he can’t recall the incident. “I’m sure he doesn’t remember this at all, but I was so impressionable and I thought the world of him. He was on a pedestal, and I mean 16 years later it’s stuck with me. It really scarred me emotionally.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

The Walk to Remember star said that getting over the Grammy winner’s comment about her feet was not the hardest part of her early years in the limelight.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App