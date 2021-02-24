scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Latest news

Mandy Moore announces birth of son ‘right on his due date’

This is the first child for Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith. They tied the knot in 2018.

By: AP | Los Angeles |
February 24, 2021 10:19:47 am
Mandy MooreThis is the first child for Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Mandy Moore is officially a mom. The 36-year-old This Is Us star announced the birth of her first child, a son named August Harrison Goldsmith, on her Instagram Tuesday.

“Gus is here,” Moore wrote in the post along with a photo. “He was punctual and arrived right on his due date much to the delight of his parents.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

She added that they were prepared to, “Fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

This is the first child for Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith, a musician she married in 2018.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

pooja bhatt birthday family pics alia bhatt mahesh bhatt stepmother soni razdan
On Pooja Bhatt’s birthday, her 15 family photos with Alia, dad Mahesh

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement