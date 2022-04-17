Man creates Guinness World Record for watching Spider-Man No Way Home 292 times: ‘My swing got to its end’

You may be a huge Spider-Man fan and maybe have a great collection of all the movie steelbooks, comics and even action-figures and other paraphernalia, but you cannot beat this man from Florida. Called Ramiro Alanis, the man watched Spider-Man: No Way Home an insane-sounding 292 times since its release. He now has a Guinness World Record for ‘most cinema productions attended of the same film’.

Interestingly, Ramiro reclaimed his own record from Arnaud Klein, who had watched French movie Kaamelott: First Instalment 204 times. Earlier, Ramiro had seen Avengers: Endgame 191 times in theatres, creating the record.

Ramiro shared his achievement on Twitter. He wrote, “292 Cinema Productions attended of the same Film – @SpiderManMovie. My swing got to it’s end…🙌🏻❤️🕷Thank you all. @TomHolland1996 @SonyPictures @jnwtts @ComicBook @GabyMeza8 #SpiderMan #SpiderManNoWayHome @MarvelStudios #marvel @GWR #TigreVengador @Zendaya (sic).”

Not just Ramiro, many must have watched No Way Home multiple times for it is approaching the $2 billion mark as we speak. At the worldwide box office, No Way Home is the sixth highest-grossing movie ever with a collection of $1.89 billion.

The Jon Watts directorial was not just a Spidey movie, it was the definitive Spidey movie that brought together and honoured no less than 3 different iterations of the character.

Apart from Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played Spidey in previous films, the villains opposite their iterations also turned up. The story explored the concept of the multiverse, the first demonstration in an MCU movie, and addressed the fallout of Spider-Man’s real identity getting exposed in Far From Home, the last film in the franchise.