Maleficent Mistress of Evil trailer: Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer face off against each other

The trailer of Maleficent Mistress of Evil starring Angelina Jolie is out. The teaser showed that the plot of this film moves ahead after the events of the 2014 film and in the trailer, we get a glimpse of the story that’s in store.

Aurora (Elle Fanning) is engaged and wishes to marry a prince but Maleficent is highly against it. The Prince’s mother is played by Michelle Pfeiffer and she is ready to take on Maleficent’s evil ways but her intentions aren’t all that noble. Aurora is stuck between these two and is struggling to strike a balance.

Watch the trailer of Maleficent Mistress of Evil here:

Towards the end of the trailer, we are introduced to others who are from Maleficent’s world. Chiwetel Ejiofor plays an important role in the film.

In the 2014 film, we saw Maleficent loving Aurora like a mother and even though she was an evil being, she returned Moors to its former glory. Her evil ways are not behind her as we see a battle in this trailer.

Starring Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor and others, Maleficent Mistress of Evil is directed by Joachim Rønning. He has earlier co-directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Academy Award-nominated Norwegian film Kon-Tiki.

Maleficent Mistress of Evil releases on October 18.