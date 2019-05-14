Maleficent Mistress of Evil teaser: Angelina Jolie is back as the horned fairy

The teaser of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is out, and it takes the plot ahead after the events of the 2014 film. In the short teaser, we learn that even after there was peace in the kingdom and Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning) was set to become the Queen, the relationship between Maleficent and Aurora is just as troubled as it was before.

In the teaser, we see Michelle Pfeiffer playing a Queen and Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent is seen threatening her.

Watch the teaser of Maleficent Mistress of Evil here:

In the 2014 film, we saw Maleficent cursing young Aurora. She fell into the curse and was woken up by true love’s kiss, in this case, Maleficent herself as she grew to love the girl like a mother. Aurora has bigger adventures ahead of her and from what we can tell, Maleficent intends to help her but does something so evil that Aurora has to step away from her.

Maleficent got her wings back at the end of the last film and also returned Moors to its former glory. Her evil powers still exist and it looks like she will return to her evil ways in this film as well.

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning reprise their roles from the previous film. Sam Riley also returns as Diaval. Ed Skrein plays the villain here. He is known for playing Daario Naharis in the HBO show Game of Thrones.

Joachim Rønning is directing the film. He has earlier co-directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Rønning has also co-directed the Academy Award-nominated Norwegian film Kon-Tiki.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil releases on October 18.