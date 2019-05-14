Toggle Menu
Maleficent Mistress of Evil teaser: Angelina Jolie is back as the horned fairyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/maleficent-mistress-of-evil-teaser-angelina-jolie-5726269/

Maleficent Mistress of Evil teaser: Angelina Jolie is back as the horned fairy

Maleficent Mistress of Evil teaser: Angelina Jolie returns as the evil horned fairy who is still struggling in her relationship with Aurora, played by Elle Fanning. Maleficent Mistress of Evil releases on October 18.

Maleficent Mistress of Evil teaser
Maleficent Mistress of Evil teaser: Angelina Jolie reprises her role after the 2014 film.

The teaser of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is out, and it takes the plot ahead after the events of the 2014 film. In the short teaser, we learn that even after there was peace in the kingdom and Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning) was set to become the Queen, the relationship between Maleficent and Aurora is just as troubled as it was before.

In the teaser, we see Michelle Pfeiffer playing a Queen and Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent is seen threatening her.

Watch the teaser of Maleficent Mistress of Evil here:

In the 2014 film, we saw Maleficent cursing young Aurora. She fell into the curse and was woken up by true love’s kiss, in this case, Maleficent herself as she grew to love the girl like a mother. Aurora has bigger adventures ahead of her and from what we can tell, Maleficent intends to help her but does something so evil that Aurora has to step away from her.

Maleficent got her wings back at the end of the last film and also returned Moors to its former glory. Her evil powers still exist and it looks like she will return to her evil ways in this film as well.

Advertising

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning reprise their roles from the previous film. Sam Riley also returns as Diaval. Ed Skrein plays the villain here. He is known for playing Daario Naharis in the HBO show Game of Thrones.

Joachim Rønning is directing the film. He has earlier co-directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Rønning has also co-directed the Academy Award-nominated Norwegian film Kon-Tiki.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil releases on October 18.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Surveen Chawla shares first photo of daughter Eva
2 Game of Thrones The Last Watch trailer: Watch the making of the final season
3 Student of the Year 2 box office collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff film earns Rs 44.35 crore