Maleficent Mistress of Evil poster unleashes Angeline Jolie's horned fairy in all her glory

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is the sequel to 2014's Maleficent that revealed how the Disney character (which is traditionally a villain in Sleeping Beauty) became this hateful character. Angelina Jolie reprises the role.

Angeline Jolie’s titular horned fairy Maleficent is back.

The poster reveals the major characters, including Angeline Jolie's titular horned fairy Maleficent with all her dark majesty.

Elle Fanning also returns in the role of Princess Aurora.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Skrein and Chiewetel Ejiofer also star in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville reprise their roles from the first film.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales helmer Joachim Rønning has directed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Robert Stromberg has helmed the original. While the original evoked mixed critical reception, many critics also noted promise in the story. Jolie’s performance was also universally praised.

It was also incredibly successful at the box office, thanks, mainly to the immense star power of Jolie, grossing 758 million dollars worldwide.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within. The film is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, the film is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira serving as executive producers.”

