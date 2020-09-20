Maisie Williams wants to star in a comedy with Sophie Turner

Actor Maisie Williams says she would love to reunite with her Game of Thrones co-star and friend Sophie Turner for a buddy comedy film.
The two actors, who starred as onscreen sisters Arya and Sansa Stark in the HBO epic fantasy series, developed a close bond while growing up on the sets of the show together over a decade.
Asked about the possibility of a reunion, Williams told OK! magazine, “That would be amazing but it would need to be right. I think it would be great to create something together but I am not the most incredible writer.
“I think it would be hard to do something with Sophie that wasn’t a comedy.”
The 23-year-old star said the project would have to be about “friendship”.
“Friendships are written in films all the time, but it’s really hard for people to show a genuine friendship on screen because they are often not friends in real life. I think there is an intimacy and comfort that you find with people that you have known for a really long time, so it would be fun to show off our friendship,” she said.
Williams’ recent big screen appearance was New Mutants, the X-Men spin-off, in which she starred as werewolf Rahne Sinclair. She also starred in the indie horror thriller The Owners.
