Toggle Menu
Mahershala Ali called Marvel about Blade after Green Book winhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/mahershala-ali-called-marvel-about-blade-after-green-book-win-5840045/

Mahershala Ali called Marvel about Blade after Green Book win

Mahershala Ali made the first move with Marvel Studios and Blade. Comic-Con audiences learned on Saturday night that Ali would be playing the Marvel Comics character in a reboot.

Mahershala Ali promotes Blade at San Diego Comic Con
Mahershala Ali spoke about his next film Blade with Marvel Studios at Comic-Con International in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Mahershala Ali made the first move with Marvel Studios and Blade. Comic-Con audiences learned on Saturday night that Ali would be playing the Marvel Comics character in a reboot.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige says right after winning his second Academy Award for Green Book earlier this year, Ali set up a meeting with the superhero studio.

Within 10 minutes, Ali asked what was happening with Blade and said he wanted to play him.

Wesley Snipes played the half-vampire in three films for New Line Cinema and in a recent cameo in What We Do in the Shadows.

Although there were rumors that Snipes would return over the years, nothing had officially progressed with the property on the big screen since the rights reverted to Marvel Studios in 2012.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Comic-Con sneak peek goes behind the scenes
2 Aamir Khan film Lal Singh Chaddha to chronicle India’s growth
3 Westworld season 3 Comic-Con trailer: A more complicated host vs humans story takes centrestage