Maggie Gyllenhaal to play Elvis Presley’s mom Gladys in biopic

Maggie Gyllenhaal will portray the role of Elvis Presley’s mother Gladys Presley in his upcoming biopic of the King of Rock and Roll. (Photo: AP) Maggie Gyllenhaal will portray the role of Elvis Presley’s mother Gladys Presley in his upcoming biopic of the King of Rock and Roll. (Photo: AP)

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann has roped in actor Maggie Gyllenhaal to essay the role of Elvis Presley’s mother Gladys Presley in his upcoming musical drama on the life of the king of rock and roll.

Austin Butler plays the titular role in the film which also features Tom Hanks as Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Luhrmann has co-written the Warner Bros project with Craig Pearce, reported Variety.

The movie revolves around Parker and Presley who came from nowhere and conquered the music industry.

The film marks Luhrmann’s first after 2013’s The Great Gatsby.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.