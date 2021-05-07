Mads Mikkelsen says he won’t copy Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3: ‘It will be a creative suicide’

Mads Mikkelsen says nobody would like it if he just goes and copies Johnny Depp's take on the villainous character. (Photo: NBC and Warner Bros)

Mads Mikkelsen, who will replace Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the third Fantastic Beasts movie, has opened up about the role. While speaking to Collider, Mikkelsen, whose Danish film Another Round took home the Oscar for Best International Feature Film, said nobody would like it if he just goes and copies Depp’s take on the villainous character.

He said, “Nobody’s interested in me going in there and trying to copy anything, that would be creative suicide immediately, especially when it’s been done before and masterfully.”

He added that fans are “expecting us to find a different path. Having said that, we need a bridge between what he did and what I’m gonna do, so those bridges you have to find together, whether it’s a certain look, whether it’s a certain attitude in certain situations, but you have to make it your own. Anything else would be plainly just creatively stupid.”

Mikkelsen, who is known for Doctor Strange and Hannibal TV series, said, “I’m a big fan of the Potter universe, and it’s a kind of genre that you don’t touch upon in my part of the world. You can’t get away with that budget-wise in Denmark, so obviously when it came my way it was a fantastic opportunity.”

Grindelwald was the greatest Dark Lord of all time before Voldemort.

Johnny Depp was removed from the Fantastic Beasts franchise by Warner Bros, the studio behind the franchise, after he lost his libel case against UK tabloid The Sun for referring to him as a “wife-beater”. The publication had also claimed that Depp physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard when they were married.

A London court found the domestic violence allegations against Depp to be “substantially true”. Later, his appeal against the verdict was rejected.

Fantastic Beasts is a part of the Wizarding World, the fictional universe that also includes the Harry Potter films, books and other media. It is the prequel series and mainly follows Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, a magizoologist.

Jude Law plays the role of young Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts in the Harry Potter series. The movie also stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam and Kevin Guthrie.

Fantastic Beasts 3 will release on July 15, 2022.