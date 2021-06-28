Mads Mikkelsen on replacing Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3: ‘Would’ve loved to have talked to him about it’

"I would've loved to have talked to him about it if I had the chance," said Mads Mikkelsen. (Photo: Reuters and Warner Bros)

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has said that he wishes he could have a conversation with Johnny Depp about taking up his role of Dark Lord Gellert Grindelwald in the third Fantastic Beasts movie.

Depp chose to leave the Warner Bros franchise after he lost his libel case against British tabloid The Sun. The publication had referred to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor as a “wife-beater”.

While speaking to UK’s The Times, Mads Mikkelsen said, “I mean, obviously, they were going to do the film, and obviously he was not involved anymore. But I didn’t have a dog in that fight. And I don’t know what happened [in his private life], and I don’t know if it was fair, him losing the job, but I just knew that the show was going on, and I would’ve loved to have talked to him about it if I had the chance, but I just don’t know him in that sense.”

He said Warner Bros. was in a hurry after Johnny Depp left the project. “But they called me and they were obviously in a hurry, and I loved the script and so said yes. And I know it was controversial for many people, but that’s just the way it plays out once in a while,” he added.

Mads Mikkelsen has earlier said that he will not copy Johnny Depp for that would be “creative suicide.” He told Collider, “Nobody’s interested in me going in there and trying to copy anything, that would be creative suicide immediately, especially when it’s been done before and masterfully.”

Fantastic Beasts is a part of the Wizarding World, the fictional universe that also includes Harry Potter films, books, and other media. It is the prequel series and mainly follows Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, a magizoologist.

Jude Law plays the role of young Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts in the Harry Potter series. The movie also stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, and Kevin Guthrie.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is slated to be released on July 15, 2022.