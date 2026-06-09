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Made on $10 million budget, Backrooms becomes A24’s biggest hit with $212 million
A24’s Backrooms, set for India release this weekend, becomes the studio’s highest-grossing film globally.
A24-backed Backrooms has made history at the global box office, becoming the studio’s highest-grossing worldwide release and its first film to cross the $200 million mark in ticket sales. Released in the United States on May 29, the movie has quickly emerged as a major box office success, surpassing A24’s previous highest-grossing title, Marty Supreme.
According to Variety, Backrooms, made on a reported budget of around $10 million, has generated $212 million globally, including $135 million from North America. The film has now overtaken the lifetime worldwide earnings of Marty Supreme, starring Timothe Chalmette, which had grossed $191 million and previously held the record as A24’s biggest box office success.
The psychological horror movie opened with $81 million, marking the largest debut in A24’s history. In its second weekend, ticket sales declined by 70%, but the film still collected a strong $25.8 million from 3,565 theatres between Friday and Sunday. Internationally, it has earned $77 million across 57 territories. The film set opening weekend records for A24 in 41 countries, including Spain, and debuted at No. 1 in 42 markets, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Italy.
Also Read | Why RGV believes Obsession is a masterclass for filmmakers: ‘No big stars, no heavy VFX’
Latin America has emerged as the movie’s strongest overseas market, contributing $24.2 million so far and making Backrooms A24’s highest-grossing title in the region. In Australia and New Zealand, the film has also surpassed Marty Supreme to become the studio’s biggest release there, with $7.9 million in earnings.
Backrooms is scheduled to release in India on June 12, 2026.
Obsession continues its dream run
Meanwhile, another breakout psychological horror film, Obsession, continues its impressive run at the box office. On its 11th day in theatres, the movie earned an estimated Rs 3.5 crore net in India, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 47.32 crore and its total India net collection to Rs 39.60 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Globally, Obsession has also delivered strong numbers. According to Deadline, the film has grossed $225.5 million worldwide, further cementing its status as one of the year’s biggest horror successes.
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