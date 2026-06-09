Made on $10 million budget, Backrooms becomes A24’s biggest hit with $212 million

A24-backed Backrooms has made history at the global box office, becoming the studio’s highest-grossing worldwide release and its first film to cross the $200 million mark in ticket sales. Released in the United States on May 29, the movie has quickly emerged as a major box office success, surpassing A24’s previous highest-grossing title, Marty Supreme.

According to Variety, Backrooms, made on a reported budget of around $10 million, has generated $212 million globally, including $135 million from North America. The film has now overtaken the lifetime worldwide earnings of Marty Supreme, starring Timothe Chalmette, which had grossed $191 million and previously held the record as A24’s biggest box office success.