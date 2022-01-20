Machine Gun Kelly reveals engagement ring he gave to Megan Fox had thorns: ‘If she tries to take it off, it hurts’

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox revealed that that his engagement ring for Megan Fox has thorns in it, so it will be painful to remove. He also elaborated on the process of how it was made, explaining that it was ‘carved into a teardrop’ straight out of a mine. Kelly mentioned that it can come apart to make two rings, and when it’s held together, it’s held in place by a magnet. It forms an obscure heart, and the bands are made of thorns.

He told Vogue, “If she tries to take it off, it hurts. Love is pain!” Machine Gun Kelly also explained why they had released footage of his proposal, which was taken on his phone. He said that it was released to ‘control the narrative’. “As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa! But yeah, I didn’t expect it. I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup.”

Kelly had showed the ring on Instagram. He captioned the post, “Yes, in this life and every life’ 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022.”