Macaulay Culkin’s Home Alone commercial for Google takes over the internet

American actor and musician Macaulay Culkin, who starred in the Christmas comedy film Home Alone, recently recreated some famous scenes from the movie for an advertisement for Google Assistant. The video on YouTube has gone viral since then and has generated 35 million views.

Culkin was a 10-year-old when he played the role of Kevin McCallister. The movie had his parents accidentally leave him behind. Initially happy to be alone, later Kevin becomes frightened by the thoughts of neighbourhood serial killers and burglars, but manages to outwit them eventually.

In the movie, two burglars turn up to rob his house. Initially, Kevin fools them into thinking the family is home. But they discover his ruse and plan to break in. Kevin then employs the use of elaborate booby traps and successfully holds them off until he is rescued.

The point of the advertisement is basically to highlight the wonders of automation. That if only Kevin had Google Assistant at his home, he would have had no trouble in fending off the burglars and Google would have done his job while he lazed on a chair.

The commercial begins with Culkin waking up to find his parents gone. He is then seen asking Google what is on his calendar, and the response comes that he has the house to himself from 8 am to 11 pm.

The ad continues with Kevin jumping on the bed and asking the Google Assistant to set a reminder to clean the sheets. When burglars turn up, he begins ‘Operation Kevin’ and tricks the burglars into thinking that the family is home. The ad ends with the words, “Let Google do it.”