Ma trailer: Octavia Spencer ups the creep quotient

The trailer of Ma, starring Octavia Spencer in the lead role, is out. Ma has Spencer playing a disturbed woman who acts like a psychopath when she traps a group of teenagers.

The trailer begins with a group of teens asking Spencer’s character to help them buy alcohol. She obliges and offers them a place to party, a basement in a house. She soon starts stalking them, following their footsteps, finding more about their family, befriending their parents and looks like she has the capacity to kill.

Watch the trailer of Ma here:

Apart from Octavia Spencer, the film also stars Luke Evans, Juliette Lewis, Missi Pyle and Allison Janney.

Ma is directed by Tate Taylor, who has helmed Emily Blunt starrer The Girl on the Train. Spencer and Taylor have collaborated on various films, including Get on Up and The Help.

Ma looks like an interesting psychological thriller that is being co-produced by Blumhouse Productions. They also co-produced Jordan Peele’s Get Out. Ma is scheduled to release on May 31.