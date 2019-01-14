M Night Shyamalan: Glass, Split and Unbreakable honour each other as brothers and sisters

M Night Shyamalan’s directorial Glass has been creating waves ever since its first look hit the internet. Glass will complete the third and final chapter in Shyamalan’s universe of superhero films, which comprises of Samuel L Jackson-Bruce Willis’ Unbreakable (2000) and James McAvoy starrer Split (2016).

Speaking about the ambitious project, the filmmaker said, “I want each film to be a stand-alone in its power, in its language, in its originality. The three films honour each other as brothers and sisters. That would be the hope.”

While Unbreakable was about a man who didn’t really believe in his own capabilities, Split was about a person whose traumatic experiences had given birth to a monster. Shyamalan revealed that he had always been interested in the human psyche which had led him to make these movies.

“If you believe you are a superhero, are you one, even if your belief is a delusion? I have been interested in psychology, and the psychology of therapy since college so these themes have been very organic,” the Glass director said.

While fans expect another masterpiece from the Split filmmaker, Shyamalan himself is quite emotional about the whole affair.

“I have never done anything like this. So it was very nostalgic for me. It represented a large section of my career, so I felt a great sense of emotion, and a great sense of urgency to do right by it,” Shyamalan said.

Glass features Samuel L Jackson, Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Sarah Paulson among others in significant roles. The film will release in India on January 18.