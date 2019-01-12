Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B Jordan deny dating rumours

Actors Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B Jordan, who co-starred in Marvel’s Black Panther, have denied they are dating.

Advertising

The two actors are reported to be romantically involved after having worked in the Chadwick Boseman-starrer Marvel tentpole, which was recently nominated for multiple Golden Globes.

However, the two stars have not made it official. Jordan, 31, told Entertainment Tonight that both of them are just “good friends”.

“Honestly, we’ve known each other a really long time and respect each other and I love this girl to death,” he added.

Nyong’o said she shares a good “chemistry” with Jordan and added that such a thing is rarity these days.

“It’s flattering at the end of the day. I think it’s such a rare thing to find people you have good chemistry with and too for us to find each other as actors and get to work together, it makes the work richer that we truly enjoy each other’s company on and off screen,” the Oscar winner said.

Advertising

The actors were speaking at the Variety Screening Series of Black Panther at Regal Union Square in New York City.