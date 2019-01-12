Toggle Menu
Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B Jordan deny dating rumourshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/lupita-nyongo-michael-b-jordan-deny-dating-rumours-5535586/

Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B Jordan deny dating rumours

Black Panther co-stars Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B Jordan are reported to be romantically involved after having worked in the Chadwick Boseman-starrer Marvel tentpole, which was recently nominated for multiple Golden Globes.

lupita nyong'o and michael b jordan dating rumours
Lupita Nyong’o and Michael Jordan co-starred in Black Panther. (Source: Michael B Jordan/Instagram)

Actors Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B Jordan, who co-starred in Marvel’s Black Panther, have denied they are dating.

The two actors are reported to be romantically involved after having worked in the Chadwick Boseman-starrer Marvel tentpole, which was recently nominated for multiple Golden Globes.

However, the two stars have not made it official. Jordan, 31, told Entertainment Tonight that both of them are just “good friends”.

“Honestly, we’ve known each other a really long time and respect each other and I love this girl to death,” he added.

Nyong’o said she shares a good “chemistry” with Jordan and added that such a thing is rarity these days.

“It’s flattering at the end of the day. I think it’s such a rare thing to find people you have good chemistry with and too for us to find each other as actors and get to work together, it makes the work richer that we truly enjoy each other’s company on and off screen,” the Oscar winner said.

Advertising

The actors were speaking at the Variety Screening Series of Black Panther at Regal Union Square in New York City.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Thackeray cleared by CBFC: Sanjay Raut
2 Katherine Waterston is clueless about Alien Covenant sequel
3 Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and fiance Alex Greenwald split