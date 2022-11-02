scorecardresearch
Lupita Nyong’o in final talks to star in A Quiet Place spin-off film

A Quiet Place spin-off will be directed and written by Michael Sarnoski of Pig fame. The complete details about the project are under wrap.

Lupita Nyong'oLupita Nyong'o as Nakia in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Photo: blackpanther/Instagram)

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o is in final negotiations to star in A Quiet Place: Day One, the spin-off film set in Paramount Studio’s post-apocalyptic horror series. Sources told entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is readying to join another franchise as she reprises her role of the fighter-activist Nakia in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s November 11 release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

A Quiet Place: Day One will be directed and written by Michael Sarnoski of Pig fame. Details about the project are scarce other than that it is not being developed as a threequel but as a spin-off, based on an idea from John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two A Quiet Place films.

The aim with this film is to set up a potential A Quiet Place universe. Emily Blunt and Krasinski are not likely to reprise their roles in this installment. The film is set to hit the screens on March 8, 2024. The original franchise is currently developing the third film, with Krasinski returning to direct the movie, which is scheduled to be released sometime in 2025.

