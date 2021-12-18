Lucas Hedges, Lance Reddick join Regina King in biographical drama Shirley

Actors Lucas Hedges, Lance Reddick, Andre Holland and Terrence Howard have joined Oscar-winner Regina King in upcoming biographical drama film Shirley.

According to Deadline, the movie, which hails from Participant and Regina King’s Royal Ties Productions, which has landed at streaming service Netflix.

To be directed by John Ridley, the film will feature King as trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm, first Black Congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for President of the US and the cost of accomplishment for Shirley herself.

It will draw on exclusive and extensive conversations with Chisholm’s family and friends, following her amidst her boundary-breaking and historic presidential campaign.

Also joining the film’s cast are actors Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Missick, Amirah Vann, W Earl Brown and newcomer Ethan Jones Romero.

No information on the roles to be played by the latest additions to the cast has been disclosed.

Shirley will be produced by Ridley alongside Anikah McLaren and Elizabeth Haggard for Participant, and Regina King and Reina King for Royal Ties Productions.