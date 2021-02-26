Luca trailer: Pixar’s next is a heartwarming story about friendship and acceptance in Italian Riviera

A teaser trailer for Pixar’s next film Luca is here. The film is set in a scenic, sunny town on the Italian Riviera. The coming-of-age story follows two young boys who are secretly sea creatures and assume their true forms when in contact with water.

First things first, visually, the film looks absolutely breathtaking. The setting will certainly make for some great visual images. The colours are vivid, but not gaudy, and the quality of environs and models that Pixar has pioneered remains peerless.

Pixar movies over the years have explored complex themes in a lucid way, themes that live-action movies rarely handle that well. In these movies, there is always a lot going beneath the surface. The movies are both fun and kid-friendly and yet, can deal with topics like death as well. And Luca appears to be a very different (in a good way) movie from the illustrious animation studio. It will tackle themes like acceptance and childhood friendships.

Many on social media have been calling it animated Call Me By Your Name. Perhaps with a bit of The Shape of Water thrown in.

Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli, and Jim Gaffigan feature in the voice-cast.

Luca’s official synopsis reads, “Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.”

Luca releases on June 18, 2021.