Luca Guadagnino in talks to direct Lord of the Flies film

Luca Guadagnino is in negotiations to direct an adaptation of William Golding’s iconic novel Lord of the Flies for the big screen.

The director, best known for Call Me by Your Name and Suspiria, is the name on Warner Bros’ list to helm the latest take on the 1954 novel, reported Entertainment Weekly.

As of now, no writer is attached for the project.

Known Universe, a production banner founded by writers Lindsey Beer, Nicole Perlman, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, is in talks to executive produce.

Golding’s book revolves around a group of schoolboys who are marooned on a deserted island. As they attempt to organise themselves in order to survive, they soon get divided into two rival factions which in turn brings out their more savage natures, despite their best efforts to remain rational.

Previous reports suggested a gender flip with the new film focusing on a group of schoolgirls. If the deal goes through, Guadagnino’s will stick to the book with an all-boy group in a more modern take.

Marco Morabito is also in talks to produce.

The book was most famously turned into a film in 1963 by Peter Brook, followed by Henry Hook’s adaptation in 1990.