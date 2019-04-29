Love playing superhero without superpowers: Avengers Endgame star Jeremy Renner

He is the man with just a bow and arrow among the mighty warriors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but actor Jeremy Renner says he would not change anything about his Hawkeye/ Clint Barton, a superhero without any superpowers.

Advertising

“I wouldn’t change anything,” Renner said about Hawkeye, calling the character’s “tenacity” his real strength.

“I’m really content with the character I have learnt and come to understand. I love the idea of playing a superhero without any superpowers. I think it is f**king awesome. Why do I think it is awesome – because it is relatable to people. He has just a bow and an arrow…,” the actor said in a group interview here.

Renner said his character is relatable to children because he is a normal human being with “high skill set”.

Advertising

“What I love about Clint is that he is very accessible. He has a high skill set and never misses a target but what makes him a real superhero? People have to think about that. ‘Oh, is he the weakest guy in the team or it is tenacity and strength and heart, like a lion’s heart?’ It is a superpower that is more obtainable. I wouldn’t change anything because it is an amazing message to send to a kid.”

The 48-year-old actor, who was missing in Avengers: Infinity War but is back at the centre in “Endgame” to fight supervillain Thanos, said playing a father has been the best role of his life both on and off camera.

“This is why he is a superhero who is winning. My number one role is me being a father in my own life and that is put upon in the biggest role I have ever played in the movies. I think that’s beautiful. It is a wonderful grounding rod,” he told PTI when asked about being one of the few Avengers to have a relatively normal family life.

“Superheroes are flying around with hammers and lightning and all the stuff but what it all comes down to? I feel Clint has the best, in the sense, that ultimately it is humanity that has real value. So, I think that’s pretty cool,” Renner added.

Avengers: Endgame, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is breaking box office records across the globe but for Renner, the biggest takeaway of a decade of doing these movies is the friendships that he has formed along the way.

“The biggest takeaway is my friendships with the cast. They are truly my dear, dear, dear friends… Also with the people who are behind the scenes from (Kevin) Feige to Russo Brothers to even the first AD Chris Castaldi and people like that.

“When you are doing something that you love to do in life, you are lucky. And when you are doing what you love to do in life with the people you love, you have already gone to heaven,” he said.

Endgame released worldwide April 26.