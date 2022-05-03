scorecardresearch
Louis Leterrier in talks to replace Justin Lin as director of Fast X

A deal between director Louis Leterrier and studio Universal is yet to be closed as they still have to figure out the scheduling with some of his other projects.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
May 3, 2022
Fast XTitle logo of Vin Diesel-starrer Fast X movie. (Photo: TheFastSaga/Twitter)

Filmmaker Louis Leterrier is expected to take over the director’s chair for the 10th instalment of Fast and Furious franchise after the exit of Justin Lin.

The film is currently without a director after Lin, who helmed many parts of the long-running action series, exited the new movie merely days after the start of the shooting.

Leterrier, known for two Transporter films, The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans and Now You See Me as well as Netflix series Lupin, is the top choice for the 10th instalment, titled Fast X, reported Deadline.

A deal between the director and studio Universal is yet to be closed as they still have to figure out the scheduling with some of his other projects.

Also Read |Justin Lin quit Fast X after ‘major disagreement’ with Vin Diesel, said ‘This movie is not worth my mental health’: Report

Lin, who co-wrote Fast X with Dan Mazeau, exited the project last week. He was set to direct both the 10th and 11th chapters in the franchise, with the 11th film set to be the final Fast instalment.

He previously directed Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), Fast and the Furious 6 (2013) and F9 (2021).

A recent report by The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Lin left the film after he had a “major disagreement” with lead star Vin Diesel in April.

The report stated that Lin found Diesel “difficult” to work with and finally decided that he had enough of dealing with constantly changing scripts and the Hollywood star’s micro-managing.

Led by Diesel, Fast X will also feature Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges and Sung Kang.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and Jason Momoa of Aquaman fame are the new entrants in the franchise. The film has a release date of May 19, 2023.

