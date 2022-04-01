Loki is the most watched MCU show on Disney+ with 5.23 billion minutes of viewing time, here is where WandaVision and Hawkeye stand

Tom Hiddleston-starrer Loki has emerged as the most watched MCU show on Disney+. However, none of the Marvel Studios shows can hold a candle to the first live-action Star Wars show The Mandalorian, which was one of the launch titles of the streaming service when it released more than two years ago.

As per The Hollywood Reporter’s analysis of recently released Nielsen data, The Mandalorian has proven to be an extremely popular series with 14.5 billion minutes of viewing time, though that just may be because it released earlier than other shows.

In comparison, Loki clocked in 5.23 billion minutes of viewing time, followed by WandaVision with 4.8 billion minutes, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with 4.15 billion minutes, and Hawkeye with 3.45 billion minutes.

Elizabeth Olsen in Marvel Studios’ WandaVison. (Photo: Disney, Marvel Studios) Elizabeth Olsen in Marvel Studios’ WandaVison. (Photo: Disney, Marvel Studios)

The Mandalorian, created by Jon Favreau, followed a lone bounty hunter, the titular Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal. It takes place five years after the events of the original trilogy, in which The Galactic Empire had been destroyed by the Rebels and gave way to the New Republic.

WandaVision was the first Marvel Studios series to see the light of day and continued the story of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff who builds for herself a pocket dimension as she is unable to deal with the death of her lover Vision. But she also holds thousands of people hostage and earns the ire of authorities.

Loki followed the titular god of mischief, specifically the version who escapes after the Battle of New York in Avengers: Endgame, in his new interstellar adventures. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s respective characters dealing with the legacy of Captain America. Hawkeye followed Clint Barton and his protege Kate Bishop as they fight the New York underworld.

Meanwhile, Moon Knight, the latest MCU series on Disney+, began streaming on March 30. It stars Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and gets bestowed with powers from an Egyptian god.

Clearly, Star Wars and Marvel is working out very well for Disney’s streaming service, and more such content is expected to premiere in the coming months.