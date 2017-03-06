Logan box office collection day 3: Hugh Jackman film to beat Deepika Padukone’s xXx?

Logan marked the end of Hugh Jackman as the Marvel superhero Wolverine. Logan marked the end of Hugh Jackman as the Marvel superhero Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman’s Logan had been one of the most awaited superhero films of the year 2017. After 17 years of playing a Marvel superhero, Logan marked the end of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Logan had been the 10th installment of the X Men series. Hugh Jackman’s film has defeated X-Men: Apocalypse which released in 2016. The latter film had earned Rs 16.21 crore within its first three days at the box office in India.

This had been Hugh Jackman’s last film as Wolverine and as the actor bid adieu to the franchise, he pretty much made sure he rocked at the box office internationally and in India. “#Logan Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 5.75 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 17.10 cr. India biz… All versions… GOOD!,” Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.

The film has also recorded an impressive $152.5 million at the international box office that took its worldwide gross total to $237.8 million as reported by Deadline. While Logan has recorded the highest opening weekend box office collection of 2017 at the domestic box office, beating The LEGO Batman’s $53 million earning record, it is now eyeing to beat Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel starred xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which is presently the year’s biggest grosser till now and has recorded $337 million globally in its lifetime run.

The release of the film coincided with Bollywood actioner Commando 2: The Black Money Trail featuring Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Adah Sharma. It also stands as a competition to other Hindi films which are in theatres like The Ghazi Attack, Rangoon, Irada and Jolly LLB 2.

