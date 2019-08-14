Little Women trailer: Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan bring the heartwarming classic novel to life

The first trailer of Greta Gerwig directorial Little Women is out. The film, starring Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh among others, is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel Little Women.

The trailer shows us a bit about some of the central figures of the March household. While Saoirse plays the headstrong and ambitious Jo March, Emma brings to life the wise daughter Meg. Florence portrays the artistic Amy.

Set in 1860s New England, the narrative attempts to throw light on the struggles of the four March daughters as they face the trial and tribulations of life. The film also stars Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep in significant parts.

The clip gives a slice-of-life genre meets period drama vibe. However, only time will tell how faithful is Gerwig’s adaptation. The book had earlier been adapted into a 1994 film of the same name with Winona Ryder and Christian Bale in the lead.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on her own terms — is both timeless and timely.”

Little Women releases on December 25.