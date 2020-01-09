Little Women to open in India on February 7

Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson in Little Women. Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson in Little Women.

Sony Pictures India has announced the release dates for Greta Gerwig’s Little Women and Tom Hanks-starrer A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.

Little Women, Gerwig’s follow-up to her 2017 directorial Lady Bird, will hit the theatres countrywide on February 7, three days before the 92nd Academy Awards.

The film, adapted from Louisa May Alcott’s coming-of-age period novel, reunites the director with her Lady Bird leads — Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet.

At the recently concluded Golden Globe awards, Ronan was nominated in best actress drama category. The film is expected to earn multiple nods at the Academy Awards.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, directed by Marielle Heller and also featuring The Americans star Matthew Rhys, is based on the life of beloved American TV personality Fred Rogers. The movie will open in India on January 17,

“Mark your calendar. The much loved movie, #ABeautifulDayInTheNeighborhood featuring Tom Hanks releases on January 17, in a theatre near you,” Sony Pictures India tweeted on Wednesday.`

