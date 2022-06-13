scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
75th Tony Awards: The complete winners list

Here is the full list of winners declared at the 75th Tony Awards.

By: AP | New York |
June 13, 2022 8:09:50 pm
Here are all the winners announced at the 75th Tony Awards.

The list of winners at the 75th Tony Awards, which was held Sunday in New York:

Best Musical: “A Strange Loop”

Best Play: “The Lehman Trilogy.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Deirdre O’Connell, “Dana H.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Myles Frost, “MJ.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square.”

Best Revival of a Musical: “Company.”

Best Revival of a Play: “Take Me Out.”

Featured Actor, Play: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Take Me Out”

Featured Actress, Play: Phylicia Rashad, “Skeleton Crew”

Featured Actress, Musical: Patti LuPone, “Company.”

Featured Actor, Musical: Matt Doyle, “Company.”

Best Book of a Musical: Michael R. Jackson

Best Direction of a Play: Sam Mendes, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

Best Direction of a Musical: Marianne Elliott, “Company.”

Best Score: “Six: The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

Choreography: Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ.”

 

Costume Design: Montana Levi Blanco, “The Skin of Our Teeth.”

Costume Design, Musical: Gabriella Slade, “Six: The Musical”

Scenic Design, Play: Es Devlin, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

Scenic Design, Musical: Bunny Christie, “Company.”

Lighting Design, Play: Jon Clark, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

Lighting Design, Musical: Natasha Katz, “MJ.”

Sound Design, Play: Mikhail Fiksel, “Dana H.”

Sound Design, Musical: Gareth Owen, “MJ.”

Best Orchestrations: Simon Hale, “Girl from the North Country.”

