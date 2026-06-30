Lionel Messi is a Spider-Man fan: Football legend tracks down Tom Holland’s Peter Parker

Ahead of the release of Destin Daniel Cretton’s superhero movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Lionel Messi hopped onto the Spidey bandwagon, revealing himself as a “super fan” of the web-slinging superhero. Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped a new promo on Tuesday, featuring the ultimate crossover between football and superheroes.

What’s in the promo?

The promo starts with Tom Holland’s character Peter Parker sitting in a quaint New York cafe and discussing a plan with someone over the phone. As he sees someone enter the cafe, Parker can’t help but say, “Shut up!” out of disbelief, much to the offence of the person on the other side of the phone.