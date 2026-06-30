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Lionel Messi is a Spider-Man fan: Football legend tracks down Tom Holland’s Peter Parker
In the latest promo for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, football legend Lionel Messi shows up as a "super fan" of Spider-Man, much to the surprise of Tom Holland's Peter Parker.
Ahead of the release of Destin Daniel Cretton’s superhero movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Lionel Messi hopped onto the Spidey bandwagon, revealing himself as a “super fan” of the web-slinging superhero. Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped a new promo on Tuesday, featuring the ultimate crossover between football and superheroes.
What’s in the promo?
The promo starts with Tom Holland’s character Peter Parker sitting in a quaint New York cafe and discussing a plan with someone over the phone. As he sees someone enter the cafe, Parker can’t help but say, “Shut up!” out of disbelief, much to the offence of the person on the other side of the phone.
However, the disbelief is directed at Messi, the football legend who casually walks into a random New York cafe. “You’re Messi?,” asks Parker. “Ya, he knows,” says the cafe owner, who refuses to share Parker’s excitement. A confused Messi then shows his smartphone, through which he’s trying to track down his idol, Spider-Man.
Parker then asks Messi for a breather, goes away, and returns as Spider-Man, much to Messi’s elation. “You’re good with heights?,” asks Spider-Man. Before Messi can even respond in Spanish, he’s out there in New York, swinging from one skyscraper to another, thanks to Spider-Man who just takes him along for a casual spin across the city.
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More about Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth instalment in Sony Pictures International’s franchise starring Tom Holland as the titular superhero. Along with him, his wife Zendaya reprises her role of MJ. Joining them in this instalment are Jon Bernthal as The Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner aka Hulk. Helmed by Cretton of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings-fame, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated to release in Indian cinemas on July 30.
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