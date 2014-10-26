Follow Us:
Lindsay Lohan at it again, posts topless selfie on Instagram

It seems the photo was taken in her dressing room at London's Playhouse Theatre

Troubled actress Lindsay Lohan has posted a topless picture of herself on the photo-sharing website Instagram.

The 28-year-old actress took a selfie while she is topless, using her long red locks to cover her modesty, reported Ace Showbiz.

A cropped version of the controversial selfie. A cropped version of the controversial selfie.

Another matinee. Another night. Another day. #speedtheplow. Grateful for my job. Life. Supporters. Friends and family,” she captioned the picture.

It looks like the photo was taken in her dressing room at London’s Playhouse Theatre, where she currently stars in David Mamet’s ‘Speed the Plow’.

Lohan previously snapped a picture of herself in the dressing room.

