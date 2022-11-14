scorecardresearch
Lindsay Lohan addresses whether she’ll be part of Freaky Friday, Mean Girls potential sequels

Lindsay Lohan recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where she was asked by the host about being in the potential sequels.

Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan most recently featured in Falling for Christmas. (Photo: lindsaylohan/Instagram)

American actor Lindsay Lohan has addressed the question on whether she is willing to work on sequels to some of her past hit films like Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. According to Deadline, Lohan recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where she was asked by the host about being in the potential sequels. This question came after Jamie Lee Curtis expressed interest in making a follow-up movie to Freaky Friday and during the show Lohan did acknowledge that Curtis had reached out to her.

“I was on set filming at the time and Jamie Lee Curtis writes you, you just get excited and distracted immediately. So I had to bring myself down to Earth and be like, ‘OK, I’m on set, I have to focus.’ And then she said Freaky Friday 2 and I got more excited,” she recalled, reported Deadline.

Also Read |Hollywood Rewind | Freaky Friday: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan light up the screen in this fun flick

The actor further stated that she and Curtis “would both be into” making another film based on their Freaky Friday characters.

According to the outlet, Fallon then snuck in the question about a sequel to Mean Girls and Lohan said that a follow-up movie would be “in Tina Fey’s hands.”

Back in October, when Curtis had appeared on The View, she revealed having an idea for a Freaky Friday sequel where Lohan would play a “hot grandma.”

Although Curtis claimed she offered the idea to Disney executives, it is not yet known whether they are thinking about producing a sequel, as per Variety.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 12:13:00 pm
