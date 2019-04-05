Linda Hamilton on last three Terminator films: They’re very forgettable

Linda Hamilton, who returns to the Terminator franchise with upcoming installment Dark Fate, says the films made after 1991’s Judgement Day were “very forgettable”.

Advertising

The 62-year-old actor is the original star of the franchise, having kick started it with James Cameron’s 1984 film Terminator. She played the role of Sarah Connor, who finds herself in danger after a humanoid robot from future is sent by artificial intelligence Skynet to kill her so that her future son John is never be born.

Hamilton later reprised the character in Judgement Day, transforming from a damsel-in-distress to a warrior. However, she was missing from the subsequent installments — Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Terminator Salvation (2009) and Terminator Genisys (2015).

The actor is now back to the franchise with the latest film Dark Fate, which is directed by Deadpool helmer Tim Miller.

Advertising

On the sidelines of CinemaCon, the actor was asked by Variety about the previous three films, all of which failed to live up to the expectations.

Hamilton replied, “They’re very forgettable, aren’t they?… (I watched) most of them. I didn’t see the last one. I really wanted them to be good. You start something and you’re invested in the franchise, but somehow the characters that you care about weren’t there.

“Too many people, too many story points. So I think we’ve done a good job of narrowing down the focus again so it will echo the first two films,” she added.

Hamilton said she took six weeks to say yes to return to the franchise.

“I gave it probably six weeks of intense thinking and consideration before deciding to do it. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to. I didn’t want it to look like a shameless money grab,” she said.

“I am living this quiet, lovely life that doesn’t involve being a celebrity, and you really have to think, do I really want to trade that in again for another 15 minutes?” she added.

The new film also reunites Hamilton with star of the franchise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played the role of the humanoid killer robot in many films.

Dark Fate, also featuring Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes, and Diego Boneta, is scheduled to release in November this year.