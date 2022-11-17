scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose explains her silence on his controversies: ‘Not here to answer for anybody’

Lily-Rose Depp stated that she won't be defined by the men in her life and that she doesn't want to answer for anybody.

Johnny DeppLily-Rose Depp addresses silence on Johnny Depp (Photos: AP/ Instagram/ Lily Rose Depp)

Actor Lily-Rose Depp has addressed her silence regarding her father, actor Johnny Depp’s widely-publicised legal issues with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Lily-Rose stated that people have always defined her by the men in her life and that she doesn’t want to answer for anybody. This year, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard went to trial over his alleged abusive behaviour.

Speaking to Elle, Lily-Rose said, “When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal… I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts. I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever.”

Also Read |Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation verdict explained: Each count the jurors considered

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard married in 2015 and separated in 2017.  After Heard described herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed, Depp hit back with a libel suit and the case culminated in a highly scrutinised trial, where graphic details about physical, sexual abuse and substance abuse became available for the public to consume.

“I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there,” Lily-Rose added. She also spoke about the accusations about her being a ‘nepo baby’, as she is the daughter of Johnny Depp and French star Vanessa Paradise. She said, “The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff. People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part. The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

She also said that such accusations are primarily hurled at women in Hollywood and said that it feels ‘weird’ to reduce someone to such a title just because of a ‘generational status’. She added that these accusations don’t apply to other professions.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 08:55:15 am
Next Story

Brendan Fraser says he won’t participate in Golden Globes: ‘My mother didn’t raise a hypocrite’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai bachchan
Aaradhya Bachchan turns 11: Aishwarya Rai shares the most adorable photos of her darling daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement