Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose explains her silence on his controversies: ‘Not here to answer for anybody’

Actor Lily-Rose Depp has addressed her silence regarding her father, actor Johnny Depp’s widely-publicised legal issues with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Lily-Rose stated that people have always defined her by the men in her life and that she doesn’t want to answer for anybody. This year, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard went to trial over his alleged abusive behaviour.

Speaking to Elle, Lily-Rose said, “When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal… I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts. I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard married in 2015 and separated in 2017. After Heard described herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed, Depp hit back with a libel suit and the case culminated in a highly scrutinised trial, where graphic details about physical, sexual abuse and substance abuse became available for the public to consume.

“I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there,” Lily-Rose added. She also spoke about the accusations about her being a ‘nepo baby’, as she is the daughter of Johnny Depp and French star Vanessa Paradise. She said, “The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff. People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part. The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that.”

She also said that such accusations are primarily hurled at women in Hollywood and said that it feels ‘weird’ to reduce someone to such a title just because of a ‘generational status’. She added that these accusations don’t apply to other professions.