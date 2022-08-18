August 18, 2022 12:03:01 pm
Veteran actor Willem Dafoe and Lily James are set to star in independent drama Finalmente L’alba (Finally Dawn). According to entertainment website Deadline, Saverio Constanzo is directing the movie.
Plot details are currently under wraps and production is scheduled to being sometime this month in Italy. The cast also features Rachel Sennott and Rebecca Antonac.
James was last seen in Hulu hit limited series Pam & Tommy, where she portrayed Pamela Anderson. The show has received 10 Emmy nominations including one for James as well as for best limited series.
Dafoe’s last big release was Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
SKM begins 75-hour dharna, seeks sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra
11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Lily James, Willem Dafoe to lead indie drama Finalmente L’alba
A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to firearm assault charges
Shehnaaz Gill reacts to rumours of her dating Raghav Juyal: ‘Ab main hyper ho jaungi’
Dylan Mohan Gray backs Anurag Kashyap, says ‘will be embarrassment to India’ if The Kashmir Files is selected for Oscar
Supreme Court orders status quo, says Delhi HC-appointed CoA will not take over affairs of IOA
Patrick Reed sues Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee for defamation
Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting ‘fake anti-India content’
Little boy crashes Pope Francis’ weekly audience in Vatican City. Their interaction wins hearts online
Plea to stop Noida man from euthanasia trip withdrawn from Delhi High Court
CVS, Walgreens and Walmart must pay $650.5 million in Ohio opioids case
What are ‘antinutrients’ and how should they be consumed?
Farmers from Punjab travel to Kheri for three-day protest