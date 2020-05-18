Lilly Wachowski had a brief response to Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump’s Matrix reference

Lilly Wachowski was not pleased when Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump used a Matrix reference. (Photo: Warner Bros) Lilly Wachowski was not pleased when Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump used a Matrix reference. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Lilly Wachowski, one half of the Wachowskis who directed the Matrix trilogy, has reacted to Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk’s reference to the movie.

Elon Musk had tweeted “Take the red pill,” which was a reference to one pill among two that was offered to Keanu Reeves’ Neo by Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus in The Matrix (1999). Swallowing red pill meant to learn about an unpleasant truth (in the movie, that meant to know that the world Neo was living in was just a simulation and in the real world artificial intelligence had enslaved humanity), while blue pill offered blissful ignorance.

Ivanka Trump quote-tweeted Elon Musk’s tweet with “Taken.” Lilly Wachowski replied to the tweet with, “F*** both of you”.

Fuck both of you — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) May 17, 2020

A fourth Matrix film is in development, though Lilly will not be a part of the project. Her sister Lana Wachowski is writing, producing and directing the film, which brings back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathon Groff are also reportedly part of the film’s cast.

The Matrix 4 is set for release on May 21, 2021

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd