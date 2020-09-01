Like Harry Potter? Watch these 10 other magical movies

Here are 10 movies to cure your Harry Potter withdrawal symptoms. (Photo: Warner Bros)

If you have already seen the Harry Potter movies many times and are looking for something similar to watch, here are 10 options:

1. The Spiderwick Chronicles: Netflix

Freddie Highmore in a still from The Spiderwick Chronicles. (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Freddie Highmore in a still from The Spiderwick Chronicles. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Based on the eponymous series of books by Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi, The Spiderwick Chronicles is a fun and adventurous fantasy movie involving fantastic creatures and an engaging story. It is for young adults, but just like Harry Potter, it is good enough for people of all ages. Freddy Highmore delivers a really good performance in the movie.

2. The Chronicles of Narnia: Disney+ Hotstar

Aslan in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. (Photo: Disney) Aslan in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. (Photo: Disney)

Based on CS Lewis’ slim books, The Chronicles of Narnia has four siblings being transported to a fantasy world called Narnia through a closet. The Pevensies get into a conflict between a huge god-like lion called Aslan and Jadis, the White Witch, who has brought a never-ending winter to Narnia.

3. Fantastic Beasts: Amazon Prime Video

A poster of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. (Photo: Warner Bros) A poster of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. (Photo: Warner Bros)

This one is a no-brainer. The Fantastic Beasts movies are the perfect antidote to Harry Potter withdrawal symptoms. A prequel series to Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts has a young-er Dumbledore who faces the greatest Dark Lord that ever lived before Voldemort, Johnny Depp’s Gellert Grindelwald. The hero of the story, though, is Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, who loves, well, fantastic beasts, and wishes to erase prejudice against them among humans, wizards and muggles.

4. The Lord of the Rings: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

A still from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. (Photo: New Line/Warner Bros) A still from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. (Photo: New Line/Warner Bros)

Peter Jackson’s adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s magnum opus, The Lord of the Rings trilogy is still without equal. The scale, the vision, the visual effects, the performances, the writing, the small character moments that are given as much importance as the big moments, LotR is a staggering achievement.

5. Pan’s Labyrinth: Amazon Prime Video

Guillermo del Toro loves monsters. In his movies, they are a stand-in for people and creatures that are shunned by society. In del Toro’s highly underrated Pan’s Labyrinth, a young girl meets a strange faun creature in a labyrinth Spain in 1944, five years after the country’s Civil War. The film is firmly rooted in its setting, and the context is not accidental.

6. Percy Jackson: Disney+ Hotstar

A still from Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief. (Photo: Disney) A still from Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief. (Photo: Disney)

If you love Greek mythology and creatures, Percy Jackson is for you. The films are fun, though there are no overarching themes à la Harry Potter.

7. Stardust: Netflix

A poster for Stardust. (Photo: Paramount Pictures) A poster for Stardust. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

An adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s 1997 novel of the same name, Stardust is set in a town in England. The story is about Tristan (Charlie Cox) who enters a hidden magical world on the border of the aforementioned town to retrieve a fallen star to gift to his girlfriend so that she would marry him. The star turns out to be a woman. A faithful adaptation, Stardust captures the whimsical storytelling of Gaiman.

8. The Kid Who Would Be King: Disney+ Hotstar

The Kid Who Would Be King is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photo: Disney) The Kid Who Would Be King is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photo: Disney)

This movie is about a school kid who has nothing special about him. His fortunes change, however, when he pulls King Arthur’s famous sword Excalibur from the stone it is buried in. According to the Arthur stories, only the true king could draw the sword and wield it.

9. The Hobbit

Sir Ian McKellen as Gandalf in the Hobbit trilogy. (Photo: Warner Bros) Sir Ian McKellen as Gandalf in the Hobbit trilogy. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Though, nowhere near as good, as epic or as fun as The Lord of the Rings, Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy can still be a compelling replacement for Harry Potter. At least, Jackson gets the basics right. The acting is pretty great, the characters are fun and frolicsome, the action scenes are superb, the cinematography is breathtaking (New Zealand again), and the music is lovely.

10. The Golden Compass: Netflix

Based on Northern Lights, the first novel in the His Dark Materials trilogy of books by Philip Pullman, The Golden Compass is set in a parallel world where a part of a human’s soul lives outside his/her body as an animal called daemon. The world is ruled by a Church-like entity called the Magisterium that restricts free speech and what people are allowed to believe. The heroine of the story is Lyra who travels to north to save her friend and other children from being experimenting upon. You should also check out the His Dark Materials series on HBO (on Disney+ Hotstar in India)

