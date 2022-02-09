Lightyear trailer: ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans returns as the Space Ranger superhero

The full trailer of Disney’s highly anticipated animation feature Lightyear is here. The titular role of Buzz Lightyear is being voiced by the Captain America star Chris Evans. The video sees Lightyear prepping for his maiden space adventure.

The promo clip is punctuated by punch lines and some cool visuals of Lightyear facing a few robot nemeses. Voiced by Peter Sohn, we also see a robot cat as Buzz’s funny and furry companion in this intergalactic adventure of a lifetime.

Watch the trailer of Disney movie Lightyear here:

Earlier, Taika had taken to his social media to share the trailer with a funny caption which read, “I’m the main star of this movie but I pulled rank and said the trailer should be more about the supporting characters like @ChrisEvans one, Bazz. Every hero has a beginning. 👨‍🚀 Go on an intergalactic adventure with Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear this June 17, 2022. ” The filmmaker-actor is reportedly voicing the character of Morrison in the film. However, the details of his role are still under wrap.

The June release features a promising cast which includes names like Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Uzo Aduba and James Brolin among others. It has been helmed by Angus MacLane and written by Peter Docter.

Pitched as the origin story of one of the pivotal characters from Disney’s Toy Story universe, Lightyear promises to explore the narrative of the lone space ranger. Lightyear will release in theatres on June 17 this year.