Lightyear trailer: Chris Evans takes fans ‘to infinity and beyond’ in this Toy Story spin-off

Toy Story is incomplete without Buzz Lightyear. But what is his story? How did he become what he is? Well, the new Disney and Pixar film titled Lightyear is an answer to all that. The makers of Lightyear shared the teaser trailer of the film on Wednesday, and it promises a lot of interesting stuff. And adding to the excitement is getting onboard Captain America aka actor Chris Evans to lend his voice to Buzz Lightyear. Talking about the film and the role, Chris expressed how he feels “goosebumps” every time he watches the trailer.

“I’m covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind,” he wrote.

Watch the teaser of Lightyear here:

“The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I have never meant it more in my life. Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animate films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day,” the note read. Sharing it, Chris wrote, “Animated movie were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams. They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing,” he said in a statement.

💙🚀💫 pic.twitter.com/bq5573GcrM — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 27, 2021

The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear — the hero who inspired the toy — introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans. The film releases in June 2022.