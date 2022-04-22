Lightyear new trailer: Chris Evans’ Space Ranger finds himself lost in space and time. Watch

A new trailer for the upcoming Pixar movie Lightyear is here. The Angus MacLane directorial is a spinoff of Pixar’s Toy Story franchise and tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, who first appeared in the 1995 movie, the first Pixar feature called Toy Story.

The character, which also spawned a series called Buzz Lightyear of Star Command and a movie called Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins, was voiced by Tim Allen in the Toy Story movies, and in Lightyear, Chris Evans takes over.

The latest trailer of the movie shows that not only the film will be an adventure across space, it will also explore time-travel. In the film, Buzz is still a young Space Ranger working for the organisation called the Star Command. In his first test flight for Star Command, he ends up travelling 62 years into the future and the story revolves around his quest to get back home.

Making things difficult for Buzz is Evil Emperor Zurg, his archenemy. Written and designed as a parody of Darth Vader, Zurg has an evil robot army at his disposal, something that is going to create problems for a young and inexperienced Buzz.

The two and a half minute clip promises an exciting and emotional interstellar adventure that also does not skimp on the humour. In a nutshell, Lightyear, despite its space opera trappings, is very much a Pixar movie.

Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr have also lent their voices.

Lightyear releases on June 17.