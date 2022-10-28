scorecardresearch
‘Lift Me Up’: Rihanna debuts stirring Black Panther Wakanda Forever lead single, a tribute to Chadwick Boseman

This is the first piece of original music that Rihanna has released since 2016. She went on hiatus in 2018.

rihannaRihanna at the world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Photo: Reuters)

Rihanna’s lead single from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released on Friday, a day after the film’s grand premiere in Hollywood. Titled “Lift Me Up,” the track serves as Rihanna’s return after becoming a mother for the first time, and her first piece of original music since 2016. She has since been on hiatus, and the song is expected to usher in the next phase of her career.

“Lift Me Up” was written as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and director Ryan Coogler. The song was recorded in five countries and was produced by Göransson. The full soundtrack will be released on November 4.

Watch Rihanna’s Lift Me Up | Black Panther Wakanda Forever

Also read |Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first reactions call it a ‘cathartic stunner’ that will ‘make your eyes leak’, highlight Rihanna’s theme song

It also follows the first film’s hit number “All the Stars,” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Lamar also executive produced the first film’s soundtrack album. The film’s Oscar-winning score, on the other hand, was composed by Göransson, who has also returned for Wakanda Forever. Unlike the uplifting hip-hop track “All the Stars,” “Lift Me Up” is a more sombre ballad.

Rumours of Rihanna’s involvement in the soundtrack album began a week or so ago. They were confirmed when she teased the track on social media, and then made a show-stopping appearance at the film’s premiere.

Due out in theatres on November 11, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett.

