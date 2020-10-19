Liam Neeson’s Honest Thief notches No. 1 at US box office

Kate Walsh and Liam Neeson in a still from Honest Thief. (Photo: Open Road Films via AP)

Liam Neeson’s thriller Honest Thief stole the top spot at the US box office in yet another quiet weekend of moviegoing.

The Open Roads Films movie brought in $3.7 million in North America the weekend of its US debut. The film, starring Neeson as a notorious bank robber who turns himself in but is double crossed by two FBI agents, opened in Canada last week.

The film also played well in markets including Miami, Chicago, San Diego and Atlanta, according to the studio.

Honest Thief overtook The War with Grandpa, which claimed No. 1 last week. Despite coming in second, the comedy starring Robert De Niro earned $2.5 million. It has garnered $7.3 million domestically within a 10-day timespan.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet came in third with $1.6 million. The action-thriller starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson has totaled $50.6 million in the US.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.