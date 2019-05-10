Liam Neeson joins indie action-thriller The Minuteman

Toggle Menu
Liam Neeson starrer The Minuteman will be directed by Robert Lorenz from a script he co-wrote with Chris Charles and Danny Kravitz.

Liam Neeson has come on board to play the lead role in independent action-thriller The Minuteman. (Photo: Reuters)

Veteran actor Liam Neeson has come on board to play the lead role in independent action-thriller The Minuteman.

Robert Lorenz is directing the movie from a script he co-wrote with Chris Charles and Danny Kravitz, reported Variety.

The story revolves around a retired Vietnam veteran who finds himself responsible for the life of a young boy being hunted by the cartel.

Production on The Minuteman will begin in September on location in New Mexico and Ohio.

The project will be produced by Zero Gravity Management’s Tai Duncan and Mark Williams, alongside Sculptor Media’s Warren Goz and Eric Gold.

