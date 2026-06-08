Lewis Hamilton’s kiss for Kim Kardashian after Monaco podium finish goes viral

Kim Kardashian grabbed headlines throughout the Monaco Grand Prix weekend as she was spotted inside the Ferrari garage, wearing team-branded headphones and closely following the action from trackside. The reality TV star and entrepreneur has been seen publicly with seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton at several events in recent months, including the Super Bowl, though neither has spoken in detail about the nature of their relationship. However, it was their interaction after the race that sent social media into a frenzy.

Following his podium finish, Hamilton appeared to blow a kiss after receiving the second-place trophy — a result that matched his best Grand Prix finish since joining Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season.