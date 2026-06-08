Lewis Hamilton’s kiss for Kim Kardashian after Monaco podium finish goes viral

A clip showed an elated Kim Kardashian cheering for Lewis Hamilton and taking photographs as he lifted his trophy, further fuelling speculation about the pair's relationship.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 8, 2026 01:18 PM IST
Kim KardashianKim Kardashian and Hamilton. (Photo: Kim Kardashian/Hamilton/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Kim Kardashian grabbed headlines throughout the Monaco Grand Prix weekend as she was spotted inside the Ferrari garage, wearing team-branded headphones and closely following the action from trackside. The reality TV star and entrepreneur has been seen publicly with seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton at several events in recent months, including the Super Bowl, though neither has spoken in detail about the nature of their relationship. However, it was their interaction after the race that sent social media into a frenzy.

Following his podium finish, Hamilton appeared to blow a kiss after receiving the second-place trophy — a result that matched his best Grand Prix finish since joining Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season.

According to AP, when Lews Hamilton was asked about having a high-profile supporter at the track, he responded without mentioning Kardashian by name. “It is amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support,” he said, adding, “With my friends, incredible turnout, just overall with people. I don’t really know what else to say. It’s amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day.”

ALSO READ | Married at 15, Dimple Kapadia chose herself at 27: A lesson women still need in 2026

Later, a viral video appeared to show the pair letting their guard down in public. Lewis Hamilton was seen warmly embracing Kim Kardashian and kissing her on the cheek before guiding her closer to the celebrations ahead of the podium ceremony.

Another clip showed an elated Kardashian cheering for Hamilton and taking photographs as he lifted his trophy, further fuelling speculation about the pair’s relationship.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 08: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments