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Lewis Hamilton’s kiss for Kim Kardashian after Monaco podium finish goes viral
A clip showed an elated Kim Kardashian cheering for Lewis Hamilton and taking photographs as he lifted his trophy, further fuelling speculation about the pair's relationship.
Kim Kardashian grabbed headlines throughout the Monaco Grand Prix weekend as she was spotted inside the Ferrari garage, wearing team-branded headphones and closely following the action from trackside. The reality TV star and entrepreneur has been seen publicly with seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton at several events in recent months, including the Super Bowl, though neither has spoken in detail about the nature of their relationship. However, it was their interaction after the race that sent social media into a frenzy.
Following his podium finish, Hamilton appeared to blow a kiss after receiving the second-place trophy — a result that matched his best Grand Prix finish since joining Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season.
The potential was too much for me not to edit!
Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton newest HIT couple pic.twitter.com/3xMTiV8GPB
— leandre koffi (@leandek15) June 7, 2026
According to AP, when Lews Hamilton was asked about having a high-profile supporter at the track, he responded without mentioning Kardashian by name. “It is amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support,” he said, adding, “With my friends, incredible turnout, just overall with people. I don’t really know what else to say. It’s amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day.”
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Kim Kardashian watches on as Lewis Hamilton lifts the P2 trophy on the podium! 🏆✨#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/2OcFYWIR6I
— Formula 1 (@F1) June 7, 2026
Later, a viral video appeared to show the pair letting their guard down in public. Lewis Hamilton was seen warmly embracing Kim Kardashian and kissing her on the cheek before guiding her closer to the celebrations ahead of the podium ceremony.
Another clip showed an elated Kardashian cheering for Hamilton and taking photographs as he lifted his trophy, further fuelling speculation about the pair’s relationship.
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