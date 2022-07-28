scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Lego set gives hint about next Black Panther

There has been speculation on who will take on the Black Panther mantle, and it seems like the new Lego set might have given the answer.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 3:25:39 pm
Black PantherLetitia Wright as Shuri in Black Panther (Photo: Marvel)

Marvel Studios had a slew of announcements and trailers to share at the recent San Diego Comic Con, among which was the emotional trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The footage for the sequel showed Wakanda attempting to cope with the loss of T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman who passed away in 2020. It also provided the first glimpse of Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the film’s protagonist.

There’s been much discussion on who will take up the mantle of Black Panther and the new Lego sets might have just given us a small hint. It seems to be Shuri, as her mini figure appears to be wearing the redesigned Black Panther suit seen in the teaser trailer.

For the longest time, Letitia Wright’s Shuri has been considered a strong candidate to take on the mantle of Black Panther, as the character is the sister of the superhero. However, the actor’s controversial anti-vaccination sentiments have given rise to much doubt. The other contenders to take on the Black Panther mantle are Danai Gurira’s Okoye and Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia.

Chadwick Boseman’s turn as T’Challa in the 2018 film Black Panther is considered one of the most groundbreaking in the MCU, and his untimely death in 2020 put Marvel in fix —whether Boseman should be recast. The studio decided not to recast him, and used the supporting characters to anchor the sequel. His death looms over the sequel, and the cast and crew believe that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be a tribute to his legacy.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release on November 11. Apart from Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman will reprise their roles.

