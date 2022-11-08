scorecardresearch
Leslie Phillips, Carry On star, voice of Sorting Hat, passes away

Leslie Phillips' agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed that the actor died 'peacefully at home' on Monday.

Leslie PhillipsLeslie Phillips was 98. (Photos: Harry Potter Film/Twitter)

Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy Carry On comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter movies, has died. He was 98.

His agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed Tuesday that Phillips died “peacefully at home” on Monday.

The veteran actor made his first film appearances in the 1930s. He is remembered for his exaggerated comic portrayal of the English upper-class after starring in Carry On Nurse, Carry On Teacher and Carry On Constable in 1959 and 1960.

During this time he became well-known for his suggestive catchphrases, including “Ding dong,” “Well, hello,” and “I say!”

Leslie Phillips later moved into more dramatic roles, including a turn opposite Peter O’Toole in the 2005 film Venus that earned him a BAFTA nomination for best supporting actor. He also voiced the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise.

He suffered a stroke in 2014 while shopping in London, but made a strong recovery.

Leslie Phillips was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2008 in recognition of his acting career.

