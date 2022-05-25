Leslie Jones to lead Warner Bros’ adult animated comedy series

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
May 25, 2022 7:00:29 am
May 25, 2022 7:00:29 am
Actor Leslie Jones is set to lead the voice cast of adult animated comedy series being developed by Warner Bros. Animation.
According to Variety, Jones will executive produce the series apart from voicing the lead character of Plastic.
Plot details for the untitled show are currently under wraps.
No writer or director is attached with the project as of now.
Best of Express Premium
Jones is best known for her work on TV shows Saturday Night Live, Our Flag Means Death, and Workaholics. She has also starred in movies Coming 2 America and Ghostbusters.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-