Leslie Jones to lead Warner Bros’ adult animated comedy series

Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Leslie Jones is best known for her work on TV shows Saturday Night Live, Our Flag Means Death, and Workaholics.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
May 25, 2022 7:00:29 am
Leslie Jones has earlier starred in Coming 2 America and Ghostbusters movies.

Actor Leslie Jones is set to lead the voice cast of adult animated comedy series being developed by Warner Bros. Animation.

According to Variety, Jones will executive produce the series apart from voicing the lead character of Plastic.

Plot details for the untitled show are currently under wraps.

No writer or director is attached with the project as of now.

Jones is best known for her work on TV shows Saturday Night Live, Our Flag Means Death, and Workaholics. She has also starred in movies Coming 2 America and Ghostbusters.

