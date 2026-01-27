BAFTA 2026 nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another leads the pack

Paul Thomas Anderson’s politically charged action thriller One Battle After Another leads the race for the British Academy Film Awards, securing 14 nominations Tuesday including acting nods for five of its cast.

Ryan Coogler’s blues-steeped vampire epic ‘Sinners’ is close behind with 13 nominations, while Chloé Zhao’s Shakespearean family tragedy Hamnet and Josh Safdie’s ping-pong odyssey Marty Supreme have 11 apiece.

The best film nominees are One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sinners and Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value.

Best leading actor contenders are Robert Aramayo for playing a man with Tourette’s syndrome in biographical drama I Swear, Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Michael B. Jordan for Sinners and Jesse Plemons for Bugonia.

The leading actress race pits favorite Jessie Buckley for Hamnet against Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value and Emma Stone for Bugonia.

One Battle After Another actors Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn are all nominated for supporting performances.

The winners will be announced at a February 22 ceremony in London hosted by actor Alan Cumming. The U.K. prizes — officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards — often provide clues about who will triumph at Hollywood’s Academy Awards, held this year on March 15.

This year, unusually, Oscar nominations were announced first, with Sinners securing a record 16 nominations, followed by 13 for One Battle After Another.

The British academy has recognized several performers overlooked by the Oscars, including supporting actor nominees Paul Mescal for Hamnet and Odessa A’zion for Marty Supreme.

The BAFTAs also have a distinctly British accent, with a separate category of best British film. Its 10 nominees include The Ballad of Wallis Island, Pillion, I Swear and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Most BAFTA winners are chosen by 8,500 members of the U.K. academy of industry professionals, with one – the Rising Star Award – selected by public vote from a shortlist of nominees. This year’s rising star contenders are Infiniti, Aramayo, Sinners star Miles Caton and British actors Archie Madekwe and Posy Sterling.

Like other major movie awards, Britain’s film academy has introduced changes in recent years to increase diversity. In 2020, no women were nominated as best director for the seventh year running, and all 20 nominees in the lead and supporting performer categories were white. The voting process was changed to add a longlist round before the final nominees are selected.

Zhao is the only female nominee in the best director category, alongside Anderson, Safdie, Cooger, Yorgos Lanthimos for Bugonia and Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value. Across all categories including documentaries and shorts, 25% of the directing nominees are women.

See full list of BAFTA 2026 nominees below.

BEST FILM

Hamnet — Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes

Marty Supreme — Timothée Chalamet, Anthony Katagas, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another — Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value — Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

Sinners — Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ryan Coogler

DIRECTOR

Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet, Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

LEADING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

LEADING ACTOR

Robert Aramayo, I Swear

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Emily Watson, Hamnet

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Peter Mullan, I Swear

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

28 Years Later — Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Alex Garland

The Ballad of Wallis Island — James Griffiths, Rupert Majendie, Tom Basden, Tim Key

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy — Michael Morris, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallett, Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, Abi Morgan

Die My Love — Lynne Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Cirrocchi, Andrea Calderwood, Enda Walsh, Alice Birch

H Is for Hawk — Philippa Lowthorpe, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Emma Donoghue

Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O’Farrell

I Swear — Kirk Jones, Georgia Bayliff, Piers Tempest

Mr. Burton — Marc Evans, Ed Talfan, Josh Hyams, Hannah Thomas, Trevor Matthews, Tom Bullough

Pillion — Harry Lighton, Emma Norton, Lee Groombridge, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe

Steve — Tim Mielants, Alan Moloney, Cillian Murphy, Max Porter

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

The Ceremony — Jack King, Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer

My Father’s Shadow — Akinola Davies Jr., Wale Davies

Pillion — Harry Lighton

A Want in Her — Myrid Carten

Wasteman — Cal McMau, Hunter Andrews, Eoin Doran

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Ballad of Wallis Island, Tom Basden and Tim Key

Bugonia, Will Tracy

Hamnet, Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Pillion, Harry Lighton

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

I Swear, Kirk Jones

Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendonça Filho

Sentimental Value, Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM

Arco — Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman

Boong — Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani

Lilo & Stitch — Dean Fleischer Camp, Jonathan Eirich

Zootropolis 2 — Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

It Was Just an Accident — Jafar Panahi, Philippe Martin

The Secret Agent — Kleber Mendonça Filho, Emilie Lesclaux

Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier, Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

Sirât — Oliver Laxe, Domingo Corral

The Voice of Hind Rajab — Kaouther Ben Hania, Nadim Cheikhrouha

COSTUME DESIGN

Frankenstein, Kate Hawley

Hamnet, Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme, Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners, Ruth E. Carter

Wicked: For Good, Paul Tazewell

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: Fire and Ash — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon

F1 — Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington

Frankenstein — Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell

How to Train Your Dragon — Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer

The Lost Bus — Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti

DOCUMENTARY

2,000 Meters to Andriivka — Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath

Apocalypse in the Tropics — Petra Costa, Alessandra Orofino

Cover-Up — Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Olivia Streisand, Yoni Golijev

Mr. Nobody Against Putin — David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Radovan Síbrt, Alžběta Karásková

The Perfect Neighbor — Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, Sam Bisbee

ANIMATED FILM

Elio — Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, Mary Alice Drumm

Little Amélie — Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, Edwina Liard, Claire Le Combe, Henri Magalon

Zootropolis 2 — Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

CASTING

I Swear, Lauren Evans

Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti

One Battle After Another, Cassandra Kulukundis

Sentimental Value, Yngvill Kolset Haga and Avy Kaufman

Sinners, Francine Maisler

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Frankenstein, Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme, Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another, Michael Bauman

Sinners, Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams, Adolpho Veloso

EDITING

F1, Stephen Mirrione

A House of Dynamite, Kirk Baxter

Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen

Sinners, Michael P. Shawver

MAKE UP & HAIR

Frankenstein — Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many

Hamnet — Nicole Stafford

Marty Supreme — Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine

Sinners — Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine

Wicked: For Good — Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth

ORIGINAL SCORE

Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet, Max Richter

One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood

Sinners, Ludwig Göransson

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Frankenstein, Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

Hamnet, Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

Marty Supreme, Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

One Battle After Another, Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

Sinners, Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne

SOUND

F1 — Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta

Frankenstein — Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem

One Battle After Another — Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor

Sinners — Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco

Warfare — Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Cardboard — J.P. Vine, Michaela Manas Malina

Solstice — Luke Angus

Two Black Boys in Paradise — Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Magid/Zafar — Luis Hindman, Sufiyaan Salam, Aidan Robert Brooks

Nostalgie — Kathryn Ferguson, Stacey Gregg, Marc Robinson, Kath Mattock

Terence — Edem Kelman, Noah Reich

This Is Endometriosis — Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright

Welcome Home Freckles — Huiju Park, Nathan Hendren

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling