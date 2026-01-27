BAFTA 2026 nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another leads the pack

EE BAFTA Film Awards often provide clues about who will triumph at Hollywood’s Academy Awards, held this year on March 15.

google-preferred-btn
Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another leads UK’s BAFTA film awards with 14 nominationsLeonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another leads UK’s BAFTA film awards with 14 nominations.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s politically charged action thriller One Battle After Another leads the race for the British Academy Film Awards, securing 14 nominations Tuesday including acting nods for five of its cast.

Ryan Coogler’s blues-steeped vampire epic ‘Sinners’ is close behind with 13 nominations, while Chloé Zhao’s Shakespearean family tragedy Hamnet and Josh Safdie’s ping-pong odyssey Marty Supreme have 11 apiece.

The best film nominees are One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sinners and Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value.

Best leading actor contenders are Robert Aramayo for playing a man with Tourette’s syndrome in biographical drama I Swear, Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Michael B. Jordan for Sinners and Jesse Plemons for Bugonia.

The leading actress race pits favorite Jessie Buckley for Hamnet against Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value and Emma Stone for Bugonia.

One Battle After Another actors Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn are all nominated for supporting performances.

Also Read – Kangana Ranaut supports ‘real queen’ Victoria Beckham amid family drama with son Brooklyn, a French knighthood and a Spice Girl reunion

Story continues below this ad

The winners will be announced at a February 22 ceremony in London hosted by actor Alan Cumming. The U.K. prizes — officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards — often provide clues about who will triumph at Hollywood’s Academy Awards, held this year on March 15.

This year, unusually, Oscar nominations were announced first, with Sinners securing a record 16 nominations, followed by 13 for One Battle After Another.

The British academy has recognized several performers overlooked by the Oscars, including supporting actor nominees Paul Mescal for Hamnet and Odessa A’zion for Marty Supreme.

The BAFTAs also have a distinctly British accent, with a separate category of best British film. Its 10 nominees include The Ballad of Wallis Island, Pillion, I Swear and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Story continues below this ad

Most BAFTA winners are chosen by 8,500 members of the U.K. academy of industry professionals, with one – the Rising Star Award – selected by public vote from a shortlist of nominees. This year’s rising star contenders are Infiniti, Aramayo, Sinners star Miles Caton and British actors Archie Madekwe and Posy Sterling.

Like other major movie awards, Britain’s film academy has introduced changes in recent years to increase diversity. In 2020, no women were nominated as best director for the seventh year running, and all 20 nominees in the lead and supporting performer categories were white. The voting process was changed to add a longlist round before the final nominees are selected.

Zhao is the only female nominee in the best director category, alongside Anderson, Safdie, Cooger, Yorgos Lanthimos for Bugonia and Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value. Across all categories including documentaries and shorts, 25% of the directing nominees are women.

See full list of BAFTA 2026 nominees below.

BEST FILM

Hamnet — Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes
Marty Supreme — Timothée Chalamet, Anthony Katagas, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another — Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value — Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
Sinners — Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ryan Coogler

DIRECTOR

Story continues below this ad

Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier
Sinners, Ryan Coogler

LEADING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia

LEADING ACTOR

Robert Aramayo, I Swear
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Emily Watson, Hamnet

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Story continues below this ad

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Peter Mullan, I Swear
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

28 Years Later — Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Alex Garland
The Ballad of Wallis Island — James Griffiths, Rupert Majendie, Tom Basden, Tim Key
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy — Michael Morris, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallett, Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, Abi Morgan
Die My Love — Lynne Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Cirrocchi, Andrea Calderwood, Enda Walsh, Alice Birch
H Is for Hawk — Philippa Lowthorpe, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Emma Donoghue
Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O’Farrell
I Swear — Kirk Jones, Georgia Bayliff, Piers Tempest
Mr. Burton — Marc Evans, Ed Talfan, Josh Hyams, Hannah Thomas, Trevor Matthews, Tom Bullough
Pillion — Harry Lighton, Emma Norton, Lee Groombridge, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe
Steve — Tim Mielants, Alan Moloney, Cillian Murphy, Max Porter

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

The Ceremony — Jack King, Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer
My Father’s Shadow — Akinola Davies Jr., Wale Davies
Pillion — Harry Lighton
A Want in Her — Myrid Carten
Wasteman — Cal McMau, Hunter Andrews, Eoin Doran

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Ballad of Wallis Island, Tom Basden and Tim Key
Bugonia, Will Tracy
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Pillion, Harry Lighton

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Story continues below this ad

I Swear, Kirk Jones
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendonça Filho
Sentimental Value, Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Sinners, Ryan Coogler

CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM

Arco — Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman
Boong — Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani
Lilo & Stitch — Dean Fleischer Camp, Jonathan Eirich
Zootropolis 2 — Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

It Was Just an Accident — Jafar Panahi, Philippe Martin
The Secret Agent — Kleber Mendonça Filho, Emilie Lesclaux
Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier, Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
Sirât — Oliver Laxe, Domingo Corral
The Voice of Hind Rajab — Kaouther Ben Hania, Nadim Cheikhrouha

COSTUME DESIGN

Frankenstein, Kate Hawley
Hamnet, Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme, Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners, Ruth E. Carter
Wicked: For Good, Paul Tazewell

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Story continues below this ad

Avatar: Fire and Ash — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon
F1 — Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington
Frankenstein — Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell
How to Train Your Dragon — Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer
The Lost Bus — Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti

DOCUMENTARY

2,000 Meters to Andriivka — Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath
Apocalypse in the Tropics — Petra Costa, Alessandra Orofino
Cover-Up — Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Olivia Streisand, Yoni Golijev
Mr. Nobody Against Putin — David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Radovan Síbrt, Alžběta Karásková
The Perfect Neighbor — Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, Sam Bisbee

ANIMATED FILM

Elio — Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, Mary Alice Drumm
Little Amélie — Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, Edwina Liard, Claire Le Combe, Henri Magalon
Zootropolis 2 — Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

CASTING

I Swear, Lauren Evans
Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti
One Battle After Another, Cassandra Kulukundis
Sentimental Value, Yngvill Kolset Haga and Avy Kaufman
Sinners, Francine Maisler

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Story continues below this ad

Frankenstein, Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme, Darius Khondji
One Battle After Another, Michael Bauman
Sinners, Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Train Dreams, Adolpho Veloso

EDITING

F1, Stephen Mirrione
A House of Dynamite, Kirk Baxter
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen
Sinners, Michael P. Shawver

MAKE UP & HAIR

Frankenstein — Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many
Hamnet — Nicole Stafford
Marty Supreme — Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine
Sinners — Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine
Wicked: For Good — Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth

ORIGINAL SCORE

Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet, Max Richter
One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood
Sinners, Ludwig Göransson

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Frankenstein, Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
Hamnet, Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
Marty Supreme, Jack Fisk and Adam Willis
One Battle After Another, Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino
Sinners, Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne

SOUND

F1 — Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta
Frankenstein — Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem
One Battle After Another — Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor
Sinners — Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco
Warfare — Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Cardboard — J.P. Vine, Michaela Manas Malina
Solstice — Luke Angus
Two Black Boys in Paradise — Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Magid/Zafar — Luis Hindman, Sufiyaan Salam, Aidan Robert Brooks
Nostalgie — Kathryn Ferguson, Stacey Gregg, Marc Robinson, Kath Mattock
Terence — Edem Kelman, Noah Reich
This Is Endometriosis — Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright
Welcome Home Freckles — Huiju Park, Nathan Hendren

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling

Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
rang de basanti at 20
When AR Rahman said he composed 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' because of what Prophet said about Islam
AR Rahman in "Maa Tujhe Salaam".
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ganesh naik
Once CM contender, now Shinde’s fiercest critic: Why Ganesh Naik wants to ‘wipe out’ Eknath Shinde
jeffrey d sachs on United States tariffs
The Jeffrey Sachs interview: ‘United States not be-all and end-all for India’
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Arjun Rampal
Trainer reveals Arjun Rampal, 53, would have been a runner if not an actor: 'Got to know he has a back problem'
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
From Samsung to Honor, smartphone launches to watch out for in 2026
The Honor Robot Phone with its gimbal camera is expected to steal the spotlight in the coming months.
Trainer reveals Arjun Rampal, 53, would have been a runner if not an actor: 'Got to know he has a back problem'
Arjun Rampal
Advertisement
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement