BAFTA 2026 nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another leads the pack
EE BAFTA Film Awards often provide clues about who will triumph at Hollywood’s Academy Awards, held this year on March 15.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s politically charged action thriller One Battle After Another leads the race for the British Academy Film Awards, securing 14 nominations Tuesday including acting nods for five of its cast.
Ryan Coogler’s blues-steeped vampire epic ‘Sinners’ is close behind with 13 nominations, while Chloé Zhao’s Shakespearean family tragedy Hamnet and Josh Safdie’s ping-pong odyssey Marty Supreme have 11 apiece.
The best film nominees are One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sinners and Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value.
Best leading actor contenders are Robert Aramayo for playing a man with Tourette’s syndrome in biographical drama I Swear, Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Michael B. Jordan for Sinners and Jesse Plemons for Bugonia.
The leading actress race pits favorite Jessie Buckley for Hamnet against Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value and Emma Stone for Bugonia.
One Battle After Another actors Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn are all nominated for supporting performances.
The winners will be announced at a February 22 ceremony in London hosted by actor Alan Cumming. The U.K. prizes — officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards — often provide clues about who will triumph at Hollywood’s Academy Awards, held this year on March 15.
This year, unusually, Oscar nominations were announced first, with Sinners securing a record 16 nominations, followed by 13 for One Battle After Another.
The British academy has recognized several performers overlooked by the Oscars, including supporting actor nominees Paul Mescal for Hamnet and Odessa A’zion for Marty Supreme.
The BAFTAs also have a distinctly British accent, with a separate category of best British film. Its 10 nominees include The Ballad of Wallis Island, Pillion, I Swear and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.
Most BAFTA winners are chosen by 8,500 members of the U.K. academy of industry professionals, with one – the Rising Star Award – selected by public vote from a shortlist of nominees. This year’s rising star contenders are Infiniti, Aramayo, Sinners star Miles Caton and British actors Archie Madekwe and Posy Sterling.
Like other major movie awards, Britain’s film academy has introduced changes in recent years to increase diversity. In 2020, no women were nominated as best director for the seventh year running, and all 20 nominees in the lead and supporting performer categories were white. The voting process was changed to add a longlist round before the final nominees are selected.
Zhao is the only female nominee in the best director category, alongside Anderson, Safdie, Cooger, Yorgos Lanthimos for Bugonia and Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value. Across all categories including documentaries and shorts, 25% of the directing nominees are women.
See full list of BAFTA 2026 nominees below.
BEST FILM
Hamnet — Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes
Marty Supreme — Timothée Chalamet, Anthony Katagas, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another — Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value — Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
Sinners — Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ryan Coogler
DIRECTOR
Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier
Sinners, Ryan Coogler
LEADING ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
LEADING ACTOR
Robert Aramayo, I Swear
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Emily Watson, Hamnet
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Peter Mullan, I Swear
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
28 Years Later — Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Alex Garland
The Ballad of Wallis Island — James Griffiths, Rupert Majendie, Tom Basden, Tim Key
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy — Michael Morris, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallett, Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, Abi Morgan
Die My Love — Lynne Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Cirrocchi, Andrea Calderwood, Enda Walsh, Alice Birch
H Is for Hawk — Philippa Lowthorpe, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Emma Donoghue
Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O’Farrell
I Swear — Kirk Jones, Georgia Bayliff, Piers Tempest
Mr. Burton — Marc Evans, Ed Talfan, Josh Hyams, Hannah Thomas, Trevor Matthews, Tom Bullough
Pillion — Harry Lighton, Emma Norton, Lee Groombridge, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe
Steve — Tim Mielants, Alan Moloney, Cillian Murphy, Max Porter
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
The Ceremony — Jack King, Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer
My Father’s Shadow — Akinola Davies Jr., Wale Davies
Pillion — Harry Lighton
A Want in Her — Myrid Carten
Wasteman — Cal McMau, Hunter Andrews, Eoin Doran
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Ballad of Wallis Island, Tom Basden and Tim Key
Bugonia, Will Tracy
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Pillion, Harry Lighton
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
I Swear, Kirk Jones
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendonça Filho
Sentimental Value, Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Sinners, Ryan Coogler
CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM
Arco — Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman
Boong — Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani
Lilo & Stitch — Dean Fleischer Camp, Jonathan Eirich
Zootropolis 2 — Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
It Was Just an Accident — Jafar Panahi, Philippe Martin
The Secret Agent — Kleber Mendonça Filho, Emilie Lesclaux
Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier, Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
Sirât — Oliver Laxe, Domingo Corral
The Voice of Hind Rajab — Kaouther Ben Hania, Nadim Cheikhrouha
COSTUME DESIGN
Frankenstein, Kate Hawley
Hamnet, Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme, Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners, Ruth E. Carter
Wicked: For Good, Paul Tazewell
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: Fire and Ash — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon
F1 — Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington
Frankenstein — Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell
How to Train Your Dragon — Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer
The Lost Bus — Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti
DOCUMENTARY
2,000 Meters to Andriivka — Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath
Apocalypse in the Tropics — Petra Costa, Alessandra Orofino
Cover-Up — Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Olivia Streisand, Yoni Golijev
Mr. Nobody Against Putin — David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Radovan Síbrt, Alžběta Karásková
The Perfect Neighbor — Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, Sam Bisbee
ANIMATED FILM
Elio — Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, Mary Alice Drumm
Little Amélie — Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, Edwina Liard, Claire Le Combe, Henri Magalon
Zootropolis 2 — Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino
CASTING
I Swear, Lauren Evans
Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti
One Battle After Another, Cassandra Kulukundis
Sentimental Value, Yngvill Kolset Haga and Avy Kaufman
Sinners, Francine Maisler
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Frankenstein, Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme, Darius Khondji
One Battle After Another, Michael Bauman
Sinners, Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Train Dreams, Adolpho Veloso
EDITING
F1, Stephen Mirrione
A House of Dynamite, Kirk Baxter
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen
Sinners, Michael P. Shawver
MAKE UP & HAIR
Frankenstein — Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many
Hamnet — Nicole Stafford
Marty Supreme — Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine
Sinners — Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine
Wicked: For Good — Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth
ORIGINAL SCORE
Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet, Max Richter
One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood
Sinners, Ludwig Göransson
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Frankenstein, Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
Hamnet, Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
Marty Supreme, Jack Fisk and Adam Willis
One Battle After Another, Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino
Sinners, Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne
SOUND
F1 — Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta
Frankenstein — Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem
One Battle After Another — Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor
Sinners — Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco
Warfare — Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Cardboard — J.P. Vine, Michaela Manas Malina
Solstice — Luke Angus
Two Black Boys in Paradise — Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Magid/Zafar — Luis Hindman, Sufiyaan Salam, Aidan Robert Brooks
Nostalgie — Kathryn Ferguson, Stacey Gregg, Marc Robinson, Kath Mattock
Terence — Edem Kelman, Noah Reich
This Is Endometriosis — Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright
Welcome Home Freckles — Huiju Park, Nathan Hendren
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling
