Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Leonardo DiCaprio to present SAG Life Achievement Award to Robert De Niro

Leonardo DiCaprio will present the honour to Robert De Niro during the annual SAG Life Achievement Award ceremony which will be held on January 19 next year.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: December 7, 2019 3:39:21 pm
Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have shared the screen space in films such as This Boy’s Life (1993) and Marvin’s Room (1996). (Photo: Reuters)

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio will be presenting the SAG Life Achievement Award to veteran actor Robert De Niro.

The actor will present the honour to the 76-year-old veteran during the annual award ceremony which will be held on January 19 next year, the organisers announced in a statement.

The two stars have shared the screen space in films such as This Boy’s Life (1993) and Marvin’s Room (1996). They are frequent collaborators of veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

DiCaprio, 45, most recently featured in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

De Niro’s latest is the Scorsese-directed crime epic The Irishman. The film, also featuring Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, recently debuted on Netflix.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kushal Punjabi (1977-2019): A pictorial tribute to the TV actor
Kushal Punjabi (1977-2019): A pictorial tribute to the TV actor

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement