Leonardo DiCaprio spotted hanging out with Natasha Poonawalla at star-studded London party. See pics

Pictures of Leonardo DiCaprio socialising with businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla have surfaced online. DiCaprio was in London to celebrate the wedding of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwellseen, who tied the knot earlier this week.

The Titanic star and several other A-listers, including model Naomi Campbell and actor Orlando Bloom, were photographed at a Chelsea restaurant. It was at the same party that DiCaprio and Natasha Poonawalla were photographed together. She’s the wife of Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, and the executive director at the company.

It was in an interview with Vogue last year that she spoke about being taken seriously as a businessperson for the first time, as the SII became a power-player in the middle of a pandemic. “This year, people have realised what I do,” she said, adding, “I think I was misjudged a little bit. People saw me dressing up and said, ‘She’s that fashion person on the racecourse.’ But I didn’t feel the need to expose the serious part of my life to everyone.”

I need more people talking about Natasha Poonawalla hitting on Leonardo DiCaprio and also being called a mogul lol pic.twitter.com/3lTyqiL33m — ….!? (@pageafternext) February 26, 2022

DiCaprio, of course, is often in the news for his partying lifestyle. He is dating model-actor Camila Morrone, and has previously been linked with several celebrities such as Rihanna, Nina Agdal, Bar Rafaeli, Gisele Bundchen and others.

He was last seen in the Oscar-nominated satire Don’t Look Up, which featured an A-list cast that included Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett and others. He will next be seen in Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and co-starring Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons.